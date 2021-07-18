Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.