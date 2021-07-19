For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
