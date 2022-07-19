This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
