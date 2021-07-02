This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling h…
For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorro…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…