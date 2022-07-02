Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
