For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
