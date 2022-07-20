Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.