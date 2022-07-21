This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 76 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstor…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. D…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light a…