This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 76 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light a…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …