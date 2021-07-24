For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
