Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

