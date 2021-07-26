Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100.68. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.