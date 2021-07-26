Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100.68. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 73F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Friday,…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Plan on a rain…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. S…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…