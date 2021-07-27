This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 73F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Friday,…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Pe…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. S…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…