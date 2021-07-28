Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 104.42. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.