This evening in Dothan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 104.42. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 73F. Winds …
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Friday,…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. S…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.