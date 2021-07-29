This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105.37. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. S…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
This evening in Dothan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance…