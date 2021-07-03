This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
