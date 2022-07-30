Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
