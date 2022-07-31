For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.