This evening's outlook for Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
