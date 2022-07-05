 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

