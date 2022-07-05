Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.