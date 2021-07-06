For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
