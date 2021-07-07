This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at time…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pe…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house …
For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tod…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks shou…