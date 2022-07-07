Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
