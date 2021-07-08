Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at time…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Pe…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house …
For the drive home in Dothan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don'…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatu…