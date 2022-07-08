Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.