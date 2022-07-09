Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
