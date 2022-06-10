 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

