Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.