This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbre…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …