Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.08. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

