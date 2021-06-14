Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. It's likely to rain …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It look…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …