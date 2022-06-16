Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.