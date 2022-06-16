Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.