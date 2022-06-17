This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbre…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …