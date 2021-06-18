This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
