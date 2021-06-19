This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
