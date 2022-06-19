For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, th…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 thoug…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…