Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.15. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. Temperatur…
This evening in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…