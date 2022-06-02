This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It looks like it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
For the drive home in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to…