Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
