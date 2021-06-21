Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
