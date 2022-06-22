This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it wil…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 thoug…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to b…