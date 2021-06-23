Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
