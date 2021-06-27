This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.27. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Dothan: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 1…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderst…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunder…