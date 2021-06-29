Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
