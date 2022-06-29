Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.