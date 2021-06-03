Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.