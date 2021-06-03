Dothan's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
