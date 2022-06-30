This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
