This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
