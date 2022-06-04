Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.