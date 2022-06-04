This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Th…
For the drive home in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It looks like it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-d…