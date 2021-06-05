Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.